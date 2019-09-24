Police in Cedar Rapids look for drivers illegally crossing railroad tracks

Police in Cedar Rapids heavily patrolled area rail crossing guards on Tuesday. It's part of a national movement called Operation Clear Track.

A train passes through a crossing with First Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Two people have died in two separate crashes at railroad crossings in Cedar Rapids so far in 2019.

Officers are hoping to keep that number from growing by reminding people about rail safety laws. They include not driving or walking around lowered crossing arms.

Cedar Rapids officers say that typically doesn't happen too often in town. Instead, they have more trouble with drivers trying to beat trains.

Police remind people to never begin to drive across the tracks unless they know there's enough room to get across. If the intersection has flashing lights or a guard arm, it's already too late.

"By the time they realize they aren't going to make it, it's too late," Sgt. Graham Campshure said. "They can't stop in time, the train can't stop in time. These trains are typically about 100 cars and it takes about a mile for these trains to stop when they're at full speed"

Fines for illegal rail crossings can exceed $300.

Officers were out at a couple of rail crossings in Cedar Rapids for a few hours. They did not issue any citations.