Police in Alabama say suspect in April workplace shooting in Cedar Rapids may be in their area

Police in Alabama say that a person of interest in a shooting that happened last month may be in their area. Police say that they think he is traveling back and forth between Mobile and Foley, Alabama.

Just after 5 a.m. on April 9th, police in Cedar Rapids responded to call at Associated Materials at 3801 Beverly Road SW.

Police said Jamal Devonte Edwards, 26, went into the business and shot two victims before leaving the property. The two victims have what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

He's described as a black male, 5 feet and 8 inches in height, 140 pounds, and may have long dreads, police said in a press release. In addition, he has tattoos on his neck and chin, as well as his right arm.

Police said this does not appear to be random and is believed to be a workplace violence incident.

Edwards is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 911.