Police identify victim in Sunday's thin ice drowning in Cedar Rapids

Law enforcement officials have identified the victim of a drowning incident on the Cedar River on Sunday night.

Talon Edward Williams, 21, of Cedar Rapids, died from drowning after falling into the river after the ice broke under his feet.

Cedar Rapids Police said that at around 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, rescuers were sent to a report of an incident at Mohawk Park, located at 100 J Avenue NE.

Police said that three people were on the frozen water at the park when the ice gave way. Two individuals, a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were able to escape from the water. The third, Williams, was unable and began to drown. The other two boys went to shore and called 911.

Rescuers were able to reach Williams at around 7:40 p.m. nearly 120 yards away from the bank of the Cedar River. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of injuries.