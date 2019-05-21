Police identify three people of interest in Cedar Rapids shooting that killed two teens

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has identified three persons of interest in Saturday morning's shooting that killed two 18-year-olds.

The persons of interest include DeShawn Hull, 21, Andre Richardson, 25, and Alexandra Smith, age 24, police said in a press release. Anyone with information on where these people may be is asked to call police at 319-286-5461.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court SW in Cedar Rapids.

Police said it appears the victims were in a vehicle when someone walked up and fired shots into the car.

Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram died.

A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man are still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said there is an investigation still underway. Authorities believe this was a targeted attack but not related to the shooting that happened in the 100 block of 29th Street Drive SE earlier in the evening.