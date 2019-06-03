Police identify man who drowned in Iowa City on Friday

Police have released the name of a man who drowned at an Iowa City recreational area on Friday afternoon.

One person drowned at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Iowa City Police said that Eric Mutarika, 22, was the man who drowned.

On May 31, officials received a report of a person in the water disappearing below the surface of the 96-acre lake in the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area at around 3:42 p.m. Multiple agencies responded, and a body of a deceased male was recovered on the southwest side of the lake near a shelter house.

The investigation into the circumstances of the drowning is still ongoing.