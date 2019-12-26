Police identify man killed in Coralville shooting

Officials have identified the man killed in a Christmas night shooting at a Coralville apartment complex.

Police respond to a shooting on Boston Way in Coralville on Christmas night, December 25, 2019. (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

Officers responded to the 900 block of Boston Way for reports of gunshots just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Offices found three adults had been injured in the shooting. Gregory Jackson, 30, of Iowa City, was killed. The two other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One witness in the area reported hearing nine shots at the time of the shooting. Investigators said the shooting was not random and that all parties involved knew each other.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or a motive for the shooting.