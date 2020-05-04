Police identify body pulled from river in Des Moines as missing teenager

Officials with the Des Moines Police Department said Monday that a body found in the Des Moines River on Saturday is that of 18-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif.

According to television station KCCI, authorities located a body submerged near the north bank of the Des Moines River near Prospect Park during the afternoon of Saturday, May 2. The body was taken to the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office who identified it as Sharif.

Sharif was last seen Jan. 17 as he left a Target store at Merle Hay Mall. Volunteers organized search parties in the weeks after his disappearance, which included some in the area of Prospect Park.

Police said there were no indications of traumatic injuries. The cause of death is not yet determined.

