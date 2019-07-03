Police identify body found under Iowa River Bridge Monday afternoon

Iowa City police have released the identity of a body found under the Highway 6/Iowa River Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Police say Eric Riskedahl, 45, was found dead in a "makeshift campsite" under the bridge at around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Police do not believe Riskedahl's death to be suspicious or be related to any criminal activity.

The case remains open and investigators ask anyone with information about Riskedahl's whereabouts on or around June 30 to call police at 319-356-5276.

Police do not believe Riskedahl's death to be related to the death of Jonathan Guererro who was found dead in Ralston Creek on Monday morning.