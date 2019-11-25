Police identify 19-year-old man killed in Waterloo shooting

The Waterloo Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a shooting Saturday night. It happened around 6 p.m.in the 200 block of Madison Street.

Police said Marquavion D. Brown, 19, of Waterloo, went to the hospital where he died from his injuries. A 21-year-old man is still in the hospital.

Officers found the victims sitting in a car, suffering from their wounds.

There were no details about suspects or motives. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Waterloo Police Department or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

An investigation is still underway.