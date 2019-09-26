Police find van & driver involved in a hit-and-run of 12-year-old

Police in Iowa City released Thursday that they found the van in question related to a hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy on Tuesday.

The accident happened at the intersection of Governor Street and Burlington Street. Officials said a 12-year-old boy was hit while crossing the street by a white van driving westbound on Burlington Street and intending to drive north on Governor Street.

Iowa City police notified the Iowa City Community School District Wednesday morning that they believed the van in question was owned by the school district.

Iowa City Schools spokesperson Kristin Pedersen said they learned one of their employees may have been involved at that time and that the District has been cooperating with police.

Police said that the accident happened while the van was transporting students home from school. There was a student in the car at the time of the crash. Officials have contacted the family, and that student suffered minor injuries but is okay.

Officials also stated the student hit in the accident is also doing okay.

Iowa City Police identified the driver of the van and that person was placed on administrative leave by the district.

They have not released the names of any individuals involved. The investigation is still ongoing.