Police chase leads to arrest of man accused in multiple theft cases

A police chase. A stolen car. A stolen van. Using stolen credit cards. Drug paraphernalia. And more. That's just some of the things Cedar Rapids Police say one man is accused of doing and faces charges.

37-year-old Joseph Kremer of Shellsburg faces multiple charges including speeding, attempting to elude, interference with official acts, drug paraphernalia, theft and burglary.

Police say it all started around 11:45 a.m. Thursday when officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Edgewood Road and 18th Avenue Southwest. It took off, hitting speeds up to 70 miles per hour on 18th Avenue, before police say Kremer pulled into the West Park Village in the 3700 block of 16th Avenue southwest and eventually ditched the car.

Police say Kremer ran away, but a bystander near CRST helped an officer stop Kremer as other officers arrived.

Cedar Rapids Police say Kremer stole the vehicle involved in the chase the day before from Tommy's Carwash. They say he also used credit cards left in the vehicle.

As officers conducted their investigation, they say Kremer admitted to stealing another vehicle. Police say on Monday, surveillance video shows Kremer checking doors to a business at 630 2nd Avenue southeast before stealing a van from Kamal's Upholstery. Officers eventually found the van.

Police say Kremer also faces charges related to a case from March 9th at Robison Construction. He's accused of taking a pickup truck, two desktop computers, two laptop computers, an iPad, heater, checkbook, and credit and debit cards around 11 p.m.