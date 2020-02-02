Police chase involving tanker truck in Linn County

Several law enforcement vehicles pursue a tanker truck on Interstate 380 northbound, as viewed from an Iowa Department of Transportation traffic camera at the 42nd Street exit, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tanker truck led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through several areas of Linn County, according to officials.

Cedar Rapids Police said that they were assisting the Iowa State Patrol in chasing a tanker truck. Eyewitnesses told KCRG-TV9 that the pursuit was at least partially on Interstate 380 through Cedar Rapids.

Video submitted to TV9 showed a tanker truck labeled "Freese Well Drilling" being pursued by several law enforcement vehicles.

Officials could only confirm that a chase had occurred. They did not yet give a reason why the pursuit began.

