Police chase involving tanker truck in Linn County

A tanker truck led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through several areas of Linn County, according to officials.

Cedar Rapids Police said that they were assisting the Iowa State Patrol in chasing a tanker truck. Eyewitnesses told KCRG-TV9 that the pursuit was at least partially on Interstate 380 through Cedar Rapids.

Video submitted to TV9 showed a tanker truck labeled "Freese Well Drilling" being pursued by several law enforcement vehicles.

Officials could only confirm that a chase had occurred. They did not yet give a reason why the pursuit began.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.