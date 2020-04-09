Police chase in Linn County leads to one arrest

A Linn County Sheriff's Deputy reported a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner and attempted to stop when the vehicle when the driver led the deputy on a low-speed pursuit.

At around 8:41 a.m. on Thursday, the deputy spotted that vehicle passing in a no-pass zone southbound in the 3300 block of C Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

The chase began south on C Street to Wright Brother Boulevard. The vehicle turned east on Wright Brother Blvd. and continued east on Mabie Road. When the car reached Jappa Road, it then turned north then east onto Highway 30. The vehicle reached 80 m.p.h. on Highway 30 and the deputy reported signs of motor damage.

Deputies along with Mt. Vernon Police followed the vehicle to Vislisel Road, where the vehicle stopped due to mechanical engine damage.

Jacob Bernard Michalec of Hiawatha was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, warrant for fraudulent use of credit card, and driving while barred, along with other traffic violations.