Police charge man with breaking into, damaging Iowa Capitol

Police arrested a man on charges that he broke into the Iowa Capitol over the weekend and caused some damage.

Surveillance cameras recorded images of the man as he entered the building early Sunday. The nature and extent of the damage he caused hasn't been released.

On Monday, the state Division of Criminal Investigation say officers charged 20-year-old Matthew McCoy Parker with one count of criminal trespass and one count of criminal mischief.

Parker is from Pleasant Hill, a Des Moines suburb.