Police: Car crashes through fence at Waterloo East High School's football field

Authorities in Waterloo are investigating after someone reportedly crashed through a fence at Waterloo East High School's football field.

Around 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, a police report states an officer noticed a pole laying in the middle of Lane Street toward Vine. He said it appeared someone lost control before they crashed into the fence at the back of the field.

The police report said tracks in the grass showed the vehicle then drove out through another part of the fence, causing pieces to land in the roadway.

No evidence at the scene pointed to what kind of vehicle damaged the fence.

The Waterloo School District said it is working to get estimates on how much the damage could cost.