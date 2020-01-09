Body found in Iowa River believed to be missing 60-year-old Coralville woman

Authorities in Coralville said they believe they have found the body of a woman reported missing last weekend.

Kathryn Ironside, 60, was last seen during the afternoon on Jan 4. She was last seen near her residence located in the 200 block of East 9th Street.

Around 9:45 Thursday morning, the Iowa City Police Department confirmed a body was in the Iowa River near Rocky Shore Drive.

"Preliminarily, we believe we have recovered the body of Kathryn Ironside, reported missing Monday evening," the Coralville Police Department said in a press release.

The Iowa City Police Department said on Tuesday it was looking into a case where someone may have jumped into the river.

Authorities said the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity of the body which could take several days.