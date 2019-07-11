Police: Man arrested following incident at Iowa City home

Iowa City police said a man has been arrested following an incident at a home in the 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

Police said there is no longer a threat and people can return to the area.

Information on criminal charges was not immediately available.

Just after 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to the area after a resident reported a man threatened another man and woman with a handgun after a dispute.

Police said the two fled the scene and the suspect was still inside the home. No one else was reported to be inside.

The suspect remained in the home into Thursday morning until he was taken into custody.