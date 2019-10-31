Police: Yes, it snowed. Slow down.

Police are warning drivers throughout eastern Iowa to take it easy on the roads after snow fell across much of the area Wednesday into Thursday.

"Yes, it snowed. Yes, the roads are slippery. Yes, the road crews are out. Slow down, give yourself more braking time, and clean off your vehicle's windows and lights," the Dubuque Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The weather caused several incidents around the area. On Wednesday night, one woman crashed into a ditch and power pole on Mt. Vernon Road near Bertram Road in Linn County. Authorities were forced to close down the road in order to clear the scene. The woman was not hurt.

Thursday morning, a semi jackknifed on I-380 in the soutbound lanes near Toddville causing a backup in traffic.

Several school districts modified their schedules due to slick roads.

