Police: Woman involved in fatal Marshalltown crash charged

A 71-year-old woman who struck and killed an elementary school student with her car as he was crossing the street has been charged, Marshalltown police said.

Authorities said Marilyn Diggins, of Marshalltown, hit 8-year-old Christian Maxon after school let out May 15 near the intersection of 13th and Main streets.

A spokesperson for the Marshalltown Community School District said Maxon was a second grader at Franklin Elementary School.

The boy was taken to UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown and then flown to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, where he died.

Diggins has been charged with failure to yield to the right of way of a pedestrian. Police investigated the accident for more than a week before charges were filed.

Her initial appearance is scheduled for Friday at the Marshall County Courthouse.

The case remains under investigation.