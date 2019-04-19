Police: Woman facing charges after bringing meth into jail

Law enforcement in Central Iowa said a woman is facing charges for having drugs on her when turning herself on an arrest warrant.

Debra Sly, 56, of Des Moines, was in the process of turning herself in for an outstanding arrest warrant when officers discovered the drugs. During the intake process, a small bag of meth fell out of her pants.

KCCI-TV reports she is now facing a drug possession charge, in addition to a charge of violating a protective order.

She was released from the Polk County Jail on bond.