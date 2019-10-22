Police: Webster City man missing since Sunday

Police in Webster City are looking for a man reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said Jay Dee Wynkoop, 38, was last seen leaving his Webster City home around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police located his vehicle outside of the city.

Wynkoop is said to have short, brown hair and a beard. He is 5'8" and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing Ariat blue jeans, a black Carhartt Hoodie, a black Adidas ball cap and brown leather work boots with steel toes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Webster City police at 515-832-9166 or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 515-832-8437.