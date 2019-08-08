Police: Waterloo man lets 12-year-old drive vehicle, hits 4-year-old on bike

(Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier) - Police arrested a Waterloo man after an accident injured a preschooler.
According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, 34-year-old Jesse Azbill let a 12-year-old drive his vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
The 12-year-old then hit a 4-year-old boy on a bicycle
It happened around Thorson and Avon avenues, near the Pepsi Company building. Azbill now faces serious injury by vehicle and child endangerment causing bodily injury charges.
The 4-year-old is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the 12-year-old faces no charges.