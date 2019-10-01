Police: Waterloo man arrested after shooting a vehicle

The Waterloo Police Department has arrested a teenager in a shots fired incident overnight.

Davon Matlock, 18, faces several charges including reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons, according to a police report.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Street. According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, police say Matlock shot a vehicle in the area then rode away on a bicycle.

Officers found him nearby a short time later with a shell casing and gun.