Police: Victim in Kum & Go shooting has died

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said the victim in Wednesday morning's shooting at a Kum & Go gas station has died.

Police said Reginald L. Ward, Jr., 27, of Moline, Illinois, died at St. Luke's Hospital at 4:40 Thursday morning. The body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The shooting happened just after 7:50 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Kum & Go at 1st Avenue and 32nd Street NE, police said. First responders arrived to find the man with a serious gunshot wound.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said a silver, possibly four-door vehicle was seen leaving the scene westbound on 1st Avenue.

Anybody with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).