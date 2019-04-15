Police ID 2 Ely men killed in crash involving SUV, train in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said two men from Ely were killed Sunday when their SUV was hit by a Union Pacific train.

Authorities are investigating after a train and an SUV collided in the 3000 block of C Street SW, Sunday. (Courtesy: Stephanie Nelson)

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 3000 C Street SW, police said.

Authorities said the driver Ethan Mortensen, 32, and David Mortensen, 66, the passenger, were killed. An autopsy is pending from the Linn County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities did not release any further details surrounding the crash.

A portion of C Street SW, near Old River Road, while crews investigated.