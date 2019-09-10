Police: Suspect in deadly Bettendorf gas station shooting dead after pursuit in Nebraska

Police said a suspect accused of a shooting that left a woman dead at Bettendorf gas station in August took his own life following a police chase in Nebraska.

Police say the man who died in a police pursuit in Nebraska is the same man who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Big 10 Mart in August. He has been identified as 21-year-old Manuel Rangel. (Bettendorf Police Department)

Authorities identified the suspect as 21-year-old Manuel Rangel.

Sunday afternoon Nebraska State Patrol got information about a potentially armed and dangerous person traveling on I-80 near Ogallala.

Rangel traveled into Colorado before returning to Nebraska about an hour later, according to post from Bettendorf police. A sheriff’s deputy spotted Rangel's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz. Moments later, a trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over. That's when trooper initiated a pursuit.

Authorities worked with OnStar to slow down the vehicle bringing it to a stop near Brule. Officials say as they approached, they heard a single gunshot. They found Rangel inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Troopers provided immediate medical care on scene. Rangel flew to Region West Medical Center in Scottsbluff where he was later pronounced dead.

The Keith County Attorney will be reviewing the case for a grand jury investigation.

Police said Rangel was accused of a shooting at Big 10 Mart on Aug. 17. Brittany M. Wilson, 28, of Donahue, Iowa, a gas station clerk, died in the shooting.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Line, available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.