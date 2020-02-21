Police: OWI charges pending after rollover crash in Cedar Rapids

One person went to the hospital following a rollover crash in Cedar Rapids.

It happened just after 12:10 a.m. Friday. in the 2100 block of Rockford Road SW.

When officers got to the scene, they found an SUV on its top. The 24-year-old driver could not get out on her own. No one else was inside.

Officers forced the door open and she climbed out.

As a precaution she went to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Traffic, accident, and OWI charges are pending, according to a police