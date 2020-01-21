Police: North Carolina father tackled son's opponent during wrestling match

Police in North Carolina say a man has been charged with assault after video from a high school wrestling match showed him charging onto the mat and tackling his son's opponent.

Kannapolis police records show Barry Lee Jones was arrested on Saturday.

Video from the match shows the opponent from Southeast Guilford High School lifting Jones' son and dropping him head-first to the mat before Jones rushes in and tackles him. The referee had just signaled the opponent's move was illegal.

Hickory Ridge High School parents apologized in a Facebook post, and Guilford's superintendent called the incident "unfortunate." Hickory Ridge administrators haven't publicly commented.