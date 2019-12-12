Police: Council Bluffs man reported missing in February was homicide victim

Police say a man reported missing in February in Omaha was a homicide victim.

Police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, took a missing person report on 37-year-old Joseph Hellman, on Feb. 21. He was last seen in Omaha and the report was referred to Omaha police.

Omaha police told the Omaha World-Herald investigators determined Hellman was killed weeks earlier in Omaha. Police say investigators understood that Hellman died under suspicious circumstances but they couldn't classify it as a homicide until this week.

They have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges. Hellman's body hasn't been located.