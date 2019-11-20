Police: Man arrested after reportedly holding gun to victim's head during pursuit in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said a man is in custody after he reportedly held a woman against her will then led police on a pursuit.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police got a call about a 41-year-old woman being held against her will at Inn Circle at 5560 C Street SW. The suspect reportedly had a gun.

While officers were on their way to the location, the police department said the victim and suspect were in a Nissan Altima heading north on 6th Street SW from Inn Circle. The victim was driving while the suspect held them at gunpoint.

When officers arrived, the victim jumped out of the car near 6th Street and Hawkeye Downs Road SW, according to police. The suspect took off in the Nissan toward J Street SW and officers pursued.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle flipped and rolled into a tree near Haven Court and Wilson Avenue SW.

Police took Joshua Bradshaw, 33, into custody and recovered a handgun. Bradshaw went to the hospital for minor injuries before going to the Linn County jail.

No one else was hurt.

Bradshaw faces multiple charges including false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm and several other counts related to the pursuit.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, police said.

An investigation is underway.

