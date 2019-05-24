Police: Iowa City shooting not a random act

Iowa City police believe a shooting that sent one person to the hospital is not a random act.

Officers responded to a home for a shooting at 314 Cayman Street on Thursday. Emergency crews found someone suffering from a gunshot and took that person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Now the Johnson County Drug Task Force is also investigating the case. Police say they can't release any other details at this time.

Iowa City Police already said their investigation found this case is not related to any recent shootings in Cedar Rapids, nor is it connected to any planned violence in the Iowa City area for this weekend that is circulating on social media.

Police ask anyone with information in this case to contact them at (319) 356-6800 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 358-TIPS (8477). A reward up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.