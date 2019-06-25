Police: Death investigation underway after man's body found in Cedar Rapids home

Police in Cedar Rapids confirm the death of a Cedar Rapids man that was first being treated as a suicide is now considered an active "death investigation".

Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Hamilton Street SW shortly after 9 p.m. Friday. The body of Randy Campbell, 44, was located at the home.

Investigators initially said the incident was being investigated as a suicide. On Tuesday, investigators told KCRG-TV9 they are no longer investigating the death as a suicide and called it an active "death investigation".

No other information is being released at this time.