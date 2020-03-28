Police ID man killed, other injured in Marshalltown shooting

Police in central Iowa have identified a man killed and another wounded in a shooting in Marshalltown earlier this week.

Police say 22-year-old Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting. Officers and medics sent to a residence around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday found Lewis and 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say Brooks was taken to a hospital and has since been released. No arrests have been reported.

Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.