Police: Homeless man stabbed to death inside Mississippi church

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing.

The incident happened at Alta Woods United Methodist Church before 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a man suffered wounds to the upper body after a fight with another man.

The suspect then ran away from the scene.

Both the victim and the suspect are believed to be homeless.

They were being served food at the church when the fight began.

Copyright 2019 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.