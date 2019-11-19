Police: Grinnell man wanted on harassment, stalking charges

Police in Grinnell are looking for a man wanted on harassment and stalking charges.

Iowa's 8th Judicial District Court issued an arrest warrant for Jonathan Wayne Bailey, 34, of Grinnell, police said. He's facing charges of violation of a no-contact order, first-degree harassment and stalking.

Bailey is described as a white man, who is 5'8" tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said. He has short dark hair and is known to wear glasses.

Authorities said Bailey may be driving a 2007 light blue/gray Dodge Charger with Iowa tags INB-962.

Anyone who knows where Bailey is should call 641-236-2670 or the U.S. Marshall's Service at 1-877-926-8332.