Police: Drag racing led to Des Moines man's crash death

Police in Iowa say a Des Moines man’s decision to drag race on Interstate 235 led to a crash that killed the other driver.

The Des Moines Register reports that police charged 23-year-old Devin Russell Smith with vehicular homicide on Thursday.

The charge stems from a Nov. 8 crash that killed 22-year-old Dimitrious Galvan, also of Des Moines. Police say Galvan and Smith entered the interstate from a ramp at the same time and began racing, reaching speeds of 100 mph before Galvan crashed.

Galvan was thrown from the car and died at the scene.