Police: Dad ran over daughter, drove away

Police say a Marion father ran over his 15-year-old daughter and then drove away.

Cedar Falls Police say it happened in the 1400 block of First Street West after 10:00 pm Friday night. Officers found the 15-year-old girl had been hit by a car. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Evansdale police found the suspect car a short time later and stopped the driver.

70-year-old Rande Lehmkuhl was driving. He is the victim's father. Police say his car had damage consistent with hitting a person.

Lehmkuhl is charged with felony Willful Injury and Child Endangerment, along with traffic charges.