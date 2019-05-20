Police chief: 'there's no reason to continue this senseless violence'

Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he's sick of gun violence corrupting Cedar Rapids. The most recent shooting killed two teens, with two more still in critical condition.

Jerman addressed these concerns in the bi-monthly Public Safety and Youth Services committee meeting. City council and community members all spoke specifically about the teens who died this past weekend.

The shooting early Saturday morning happened in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop on Kirkwood Court southwest. It killed 18-year-old Matrell Johnson and 18-year-old Royal Abram. Two others in the car are still in the hospital.

Jerman said the same group of people is responsible for most shootings and a lot of other crimes. Jerman calls it a hybrid gang, that's different than regular street gangs as they're not exactly loyal to one sole leader. Jerman said one thing they have in common is the blatant disregard for human life.

People spoke up saying it's more than that, though.

"I'm an ex-gang member myself so I know these people don't know nothing about nothing," said Terry Aron.

Aron said he has his own rap sheet so he knows what it's like to be in their shoes. He said Cedar Rapids is going about it the wrong way and needs to be reaching out to kids, instead. It's something he said he did just the other day with Johnson.

"It was a quick little pass, 'how you doing, you staying out of trouble?' It's what I do with all the kids I come in contact with because it's important that somebody stand up and be there when somebody have something to say or somebody is going through something," said Aron.

Aron said he was close to Abram, too.

"Royal was like my little nephew," said Aron. "I watched him grow up, I've known his mother we worked together occasionally and I didn't know it was him until this evening. I'm still stung by that because that was a bright kid, he had a bright future and very intelligent."

But Police Chief Wayne Jerman said they've been reaching out and now it's the community's turn to return the favor.

"We've worked very hard to increase our level of trust with everybody in the community but I think young people in this city don't have any reason not to trust us," said Jerman.

Cedar Rapids has seen a rise in shots fired in recent years, from 87 in 2016 to 117 in 2018. This year, there have already been more than 20.

Jerman said he's confident somebody saw what happened in the smoke shop parking lot over the weekend and they need to reach out to authorities if they want anything to change.

"They're got to want to end this almost as badly as this," said Jerman. "I want this to end immediately and they have to join us to want to put a stop to this."

Anyone with information can call Cedar Rapids Police or can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers.