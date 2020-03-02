Police: Kayaker finds body in Cedar River Monday morning

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said a kayaker found a body in the Cedar River near the Prairie Park Fishery in the 2100 block of Otis Road SE Monday morning.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating after a kayaker found a body Monday morning in the Cedar River. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

Police said authorities responded around 11:45 a.m. and found the body in the river caught on some debris.

Firefighters are working to recover the body.

The person has been pronounced deceased. A name has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.