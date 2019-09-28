Police: 5 hurt, knife-wielding suspect dead at Maryland mall

Police in Maryland say five people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed before officers shot and killed a suspect.

The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. The shopping center is in Cockeysville, about 15 miles north of Baltimore.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said four people were stabbed at a liquor store and the fifth at a noodle restaurant. She didn't know if the victims were workers or customers.

Peach said the man was initially demanding money from liquor patrons and had a hunting-style knife with a roughly three-inch blade. She says the man was shot at an intersection near the mall.

