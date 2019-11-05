Poe, Loeffler both headed to Cedar Rapids city council in at-large race

Incumbent Ann Poe will keep her at-large city council seat for a third term, while newcomer Patrick Loeffler will join her, winning the second open at-large seat.

Ann Poe, left, and Patrick Loeffler, right, both won their races for Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 (Courtesy Photos)

Poe received 7,170 votes, or 42.6 percent of the vote. Loeffler earned 5,531 votes, or 32.9 percent. Robinson placed third with 3,910 votes, or 23.2 percent. There were 210 write-in votes.

Poe hopes to address flood control for Cedar Rapids’ west side, along with economic development and growth and street repairs in the city. She also focused on affordable housing for seniors and curbing youth violence as platform goals.

Loeffler is a small-business owner and local union leader.

Robinson, who also ran for Cedar Rapids mayor in 2017, said he wanted to bring a different perspective to the city council by tackling gun violence, bringing more affordable housing to Cedar Rapids and decriminalizing marijuana. He fell short in this year's race.

At-large city council member Susie Weinacht was up for re-election but did not run for another term.