Pockets of fog to start the day

Plan on areas of fog for your morning drive. In some areas, the fog is extremely thick and localized, leading to rapidly changing visibilities over a very short distance.

Foggy road conditions. Image is tinted blue-ish by foggy conditions.

Once the fog lifts, we'll have some clouds to work through at times along with an increasing southeast breeze. Mid-40s are likely over northeast Iowa, including Dubuque. All other locations should make a run at 50 today and if you don't officially hit it, you'll be very close.

Tonight, we still expect rain to push in with a few thunderstorms also possible. Plan on a significant rainfall for mid-late November with many locations receiving between a half an inch and one inch of rain overnight. These showers will likely linger into tomorrow morning before exiting.

As for temperatures, they'll stay up in the 40s tonight, briefly spike to the lower 50s tomorrow morning, then start falling after lunch along with a gusty northwest wind. We'll land in the low-mid 20s on Friday morning with quiet weather expected through the weekend.