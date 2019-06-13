Plenty of sunshine & low humidity today

Gorgeous weather is expected for your Thursday. Below average temperatures continue, only getting into the low 70s across Eastern Iowa. We will have plenty of sunshine and humidity levels stay extremely low, so a great day to take your lunch or dinner outside and enjoy the beautiful day.

Tonight, expect clear skies with temperatures dropping down into the low 50s.

A warm front will move in from the south on Friday and when you combine that with southerly winds...you get an influx of moisture. This will bring increasing clouds and a chance of a shower or two throughout the day. Majority of the rain and storm activity moves in Friday night and into your Saturday.

Keep the umbrellas handy Saturday, but Father's Day is looking great. Partly cloudy with highs back up into the low 80s.