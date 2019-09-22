Plenty of rain still ahead before things finally dry out

Rain continues for much of the day for most of eastern Iowa, as tropical moisture continues to fuel showers and isolated thunderstorms. It does come to an end later this evening, as skies clear on northwest winds. Temperatures will not move much from where they start this morning around 70 degrees. Tomorrow features sunshine and mild temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday is a touch warmer, with a chance for showers and storms in the evening into early Wednesday. Occasional shower and storm chances dot the remainder of the 9-day forecast, with temperatures gradually warming toward next weekend.