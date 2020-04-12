Plenty of nutrition in leftover hard-boiled Easter eggs

After the Easter egg hunts tomorrow, some of those hard-boiled eggs may still be ready to eat. So don't just throw them away! Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has some delicious egg advice for us.
National Egg salad week is the week after Easter, making it a great time to use leftover eggs!
Egg nutrition benefits:
Protein Packed
Nutrient dense
Portion Controlled
Increased vitamin E absorption
May increase cognitive performance
To hardboil eggs, add adds to a large stockpot and cover with water. Turn stove on to medium-high heat and set a timer for 20 minutes. Remove eggs and rinse with cold water.
