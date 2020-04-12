Plenty of nutrition in leftover hard-boiled Easter eggs

After the Easter egg hunts tomorrow, some of those hard-boiled eggs may still be ready to eat. So don't just throw them away! Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has some delicious egg advice for us.

After the Easter egg hunts tomorrow, some of those hard-boiled eggs may still be ready to eat. (KCRG)

National Egg salad week is the week after Easter, making it a great time to use leftover eggs!

Egg nutrition benefits:

Protein Packed



6g per large egg and the least expensive source of high-quality protein at 15 cents each



Nutrient dense



One egg has varying amounts of 14 essential nutrients including choline and vitamin D

Each nutrient-rich large egg has 70 calories. Eggs are nature's form of portion control

Portion ControlledIncreased vitamin E absorptionMay increase cognitive performance

To hardboil eggs, add adds to a large stockpot and cover with water. Turn stove on to medium-high heat and set a timer for 20 minutes. Remove eggs and rinse with cold water.

E-Mail Whitney with questions here