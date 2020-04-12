Plenty of nutrition in leftover hard-boiled Easter eggs

After the Easter egg hunts tomorrow, some of those hard-boiled eggs may still be ready to eat. So don't just throw them away! Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has some delicious egg advice for us.

National Egg salad week is the week after Easter, making it a great time to use leftover eggs!

Egg nutrition benefits:
Protein Packed

  • 6g per large egg and the least expensive source of high-quality protein at 15 cents each

  • Nutrient dense
  • One egg has varying amounts of 14 essential nutrients including choline and vitamin D

    • Portion Controlled
  • Each nutrient-rich large egg has 70 calories. Eggs are nature's form of portion control

    • Increased vitamin E absorption
    May increase cognitive performance

    To hardboil eggs, add adds to a large stockpot and cover with water. Turn stove on to medium-high heat and set a timer for 20 minutes. Remove eggs and rinse with cold water.

