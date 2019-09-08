Plenty of clouds with showers remaining possible

A fairly gray day is ahead with some lingering scattered showers possible as well. Highs struggle to reach the mid to upper 60s today, well below normal for this time of year. More thunderstorms develop overnight and move from southwest-to-northeast across the viewing area, exiting in the morning. This is the leading edge of a warmer and more humid airmass which remain in place for the middle part of the week. Another slight storm chance exists later on Monday, and each day until Thursday when a front moves through, bringing our best chance of storms. Things turn cooler once again toward next weekend.