Plenty of clouds around yet again

That huge low pressure system off to our east continues to affect our weather here in eastern Iowa. It will be a bit warmer today, though, as highs hit the mid-60s in many areas. While clouds will remain extensive again, they should not drop much precipitation, if any at all. The general theme this week continues to focus on dry conditions and gradual warming as highs hit the mid-upper 70s by Friday.

The pattern will become more active by this weekend with some scattered storms possible. Highs will also be warmer and we'll finally settle into temperatures around 80 alongside some more humidity.

You'll see many rain chances starting up Saturday and lasting through much of next week. All of these chances are low at the moment and could very well be pretty scattered. We'll have to take them as they come to assess timing and coverage a bit better, but there will be many dry hours in there.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.