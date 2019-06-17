Plenty of clouds around today

Our temperatures today will be impacted by cloud coverage once again and we are still on track for yet another week of below normal June highs. Plan on plenty of clouds to hold temperatures back to the mid-upper 70s. Humidity will be up a bit, but all rainfall looks to stay out of our area for today into tonight.

As we look ahead to tomorrow, a slow-moving low pressure system looks to spread thick clouds over eastern Iowa in the morning, followed by a chance of rain after lunchtime. The farther east you go, the later in the day that rain will arrive. Amounts look light at this time.

Tuesday night into Wednesday represents the best chance of rain over the next few days and Wednesday's highs struggling to get to 70 degrees will reflect that as well. Rainfall amounts Wednesday could feasibly exceed a half inch, especially the farther south you go.

By the end of the week and weekend, temperatures should be climbing back closer to 80 degrees. Have a great week!