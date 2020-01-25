Plenty of cloudiness in place for Saturday

Gray skies will dominate through the next few days as an otherwise relatively calm pattern persists. This could come with a few flurries or light snow near the Mississippi River, especially early on Saturday. Otherwise, a chance for drizzle exists, especially on Sunday. Temperatures will not fluctuate much at all over the next 48 hours with the low clouds in place. Highs will reach near or just above 30, with lows in the mid 20s. A few chances for precipitation appear toward mid and latter parts of the work week, with the best single chance appearing to be in the Thursday time frame. Total precipitation amounts appear light at this point. A modest warmup toward next weekend is possible.