Pleasant weather Friday afternoon, weekend is iffy at times

The weather this afternoon will be fantastic thanks to comfortable dew points and seasonable temperatures. Plan on highs in the lower 70s with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Clouds quickly increase Saturday as showers and a few storms develop. They should begin to pick up more in the afternoon and especially toward evening, lasting into Saturday night. The severe threat looks quite low. Rainfall amounts should mostly end up around a half-inch to an inch.

A lingering shower is possible Sunday, mainly in northern Iowa. Otherwise, it'll be cloudy, windy, and cool. We're still on track to gradually warm next week, with the mildest weather hitting in the second half of the week. We'll have dry weather during that warmer stretch, too.